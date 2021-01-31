Covid kills six more as another 774 test positive

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 774 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 3,992 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 12,698 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 774 people, or 6.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,713,546 tests, which have resulted in 246,436 positive cases, which means that 9.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.62 per cent in Sindh.

He said that 18,343 patients across the province are currently infected: 17,461 are in self-isolation at home, 15 at isolation centres and 867 at hospitals, while 792 patients are in critical condition, of whom 81 are on life support.

He added that 743 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 224,101, which shows the recovery rate to be 91 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 774 fresh cases of Sindh, 509 (or 66 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 210 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 113 from District South, 97 from District Korangi, 34 from District Central, 32 from District Malir and 23 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 51 new cases, Jamshoro 38, Ghotki 15, Khairpur and Sujawal 14 each, Tando Allahyar 12, Matiari and Kashmore 11 each, Sanghar, Umerkot and Badin nine each, Kambar eight, Shaheed Benazirabad

and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Shikarpur five, Jacobabad four, Sukkur three, Mirpurkhas and Naushehroferoze two each, and Dadu and Thatta one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.