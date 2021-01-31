FDE issues school timings, COVID-19 guidelines

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has notified timings of educational institutions, which are to reopen tomorrow (Monday) after prolonged closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification of the FDE, for single shift institutions, the timings are 08:30am to

01:30pm (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) (morning shift) and 08:30am to 12:30pm (Friday) (evening shift).

For double shift educational institutions: the timings are 08:30am to 01:30pm (Mon-Thu and Sat) and 08:30am to 12:30pm (Friday) morning shift and 01:45pm to 06:45pm (Mon-Thu & Sat.) and 02:30pm to 06:45pm (Friday) evening shift.

The FDE said necessary measures would be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

According to it, Saturday shall remain a working day during this academics session for all educational institutions.

The head of every institution will reach the campus half an hour before the regular timings.

The total number of periods per day will be seven.

Density management will be ensured by calling students in groups as earlier.

No break/recess will be allowed and canteen/tuck shops shall remain closed, while entry points will check the temperature, ensure hand washing and/or sanitization for every student/staff.

No entry without a face mask will be allowed in any case.

Disinfection of the building premises (offices and classrooms) and buses (where applicable) will be conducted every day after dismissal. Cleanliness of the washroom and availability of soap therein will be ensured.