Man held with pistol outside Sessions Court

LAHORE : Police arrested a man outside Sessions Court and recovered a pistol from his possession.

The accused identified as Bilal had come to the Sessions Court on hearing. The accused was handed over to the Islampura police for further legal action. Meanwhile, Data Darbar Investigation police arrested two men on charges of pickpocketing.

The arrested men were identified as Noor and Shan. Police recovered Rs 2 lakhs and six cell phones from their possession.

Fire breaks out in shop, chemical factory: Fire broke out at two different areas of the city here on Saturday.

A fire broke out in a toy shop in Shah Alam Market and in a chemical factory on Lajpat Road Shahdara. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and timely extinguished the fire.

Man injured by kite string: A 40-year-old man was injured by a stray kite string in Defence A police area on Saturday.

The victim identified as Allah Rakha was on his way when a stray kite injured him. Upon being informed, the injured man was shifted to a local hospital. CCPO Lahore issued charge sheet to the Defence SHO and warned him that such a negligence would not be tolerated in future.