Turkish firm rejects allegations

LAHORE : Turkish company Albayrak Group has reacted to the statement of Shahbaz Gill.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, the company alleged he levelled false accusations against the company, demonstrating that he was unaware of the ground realities.

“He, without consideration of truth and facts, dragged our company in political warfare and reiterated libelous statement that motivated our company Platform Turizm to file a case against him in the first place,” the statement said.

The statement said, “Gill claimed that we were involved with anyone other than the authority concerned in any illegal way is false, condemnable and libelous.

We vehemently condemn his baseless statement.

The statement alleged that despite being an individual at the level of federal minister in the government, Shahbaz Gill has not yet provided any iota of proof to his assertions except for providing distorted facts and figures.