COVID claims 35 more lives

LAHORE : As many as 35 COVID-19 patients died and 524 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 4,716 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 156,928 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 14,592 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,908,161 in the province.

After 4,716 fatalities and recovery of a total of 141,991 patients, including 206 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 10,221 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.