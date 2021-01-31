AIOU VC opens computer lab

LAHORE : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum visited the university’s Regional Campus here on Saturday and inaugurated a newly-built computer lab.

AIOU Regional Director Ahsan Shakur and other officials were present on the occasion. Talking to media the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum said Allama Iqbal Open University was the largest university of Pakistan in terms of student enrollment and added the university administration was taking effective measures to provide quality education to its students.