Rapist of niece awarded death sentence

Rawalpindi : A man accused of a heinous crime of rape and murder of his seven-year-old niece was awarded death penalty by a court here on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Masood Akhtar Kiani awarded death sentence on two counts and imposed a fine of Rs600,000 on Wali Ullah for raping and killing his niece on November 22, 2019. The Airport Police Station had registered the case on the application filed by the father of the victim.

In another case, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi M Afzal Majoka awarded death sentence to a man and a life imprisonment to a woman in a murder case.

The court awarded death sentence and imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on Wajid Ali for killing Usman Ali. The court awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on Nimra Amjad as she along with her lover killed her husband, Usman Ali. The court has also awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000 on Feroz Naeem for his role in this crime.

M Ali, the brother of the victim filed a case with Rawat Police Station in May 2020. During the investigation, all accused confessed their crime.

In another case the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Farkhanda Arshad awarded death sentence to three persons for killing two innocent men in 2014.

The court awarded death sentence to M Akseer, M Qadeer and M Jamil for killing Abdul Hameed Khan and Saeed Khan in 2014. Saddar Barooni Police Station registered a case under Section 302 against them in 2014.