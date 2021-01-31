300pc increase in mangrove area

Islamabad : Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam has said mangroves covered an area of 477 square kilometres in 1990 in Pakistan that has expanded to 1,463 square kilometres by a 300 per cent increase.

In a video message, the SAPM here said Pakistan was the only country that had immense production of mangroves than any other country. He said, “95 per cent of mangrove forests in the country were in the Indus delta in Sindh. He said WWF, IUCN, and Sindh governments had played pivotal roles in increasing mangroves in the country. “We would increase one billion mangroves under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project.” The recent study also mentioned that mangrove forests were one of the most productive ecosystems on earth.