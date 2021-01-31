PTI defending anti-people steps: PML-N

LAHORE : The government has increased the prices of electricity and petrol but its spokespersons are defending it shamefully.

This was stated by Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement here on Saturday.

She while responding to the press conference of Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ‘maid’ didn’t feel any shame while defending the government’s ‘anti-citizen’ steps.

She alleged Firdous Ashiq Awan knew the art of infiltration and always infiltrated into different parties at different times. She said a single tweet of Maryam Nawaz sent waves of disturbance in the force of over 40 spokespersons and every one of them started giving statements about Maryam Nawaz to get appreciation from Bani Gala.

Azma Bukhari said that Firdous Ashiq Awan and Shahbaz Gill have forgotten the arm twisting done by the Lahore High Court while hearing the case of demolishing Khokhar Palace.

She alleged that ‘selected’ prime minister has prepared a plan to put the entire nation in free food centres (Langarkhanas). She said nations are made with factories and not with Langarkhanas.