Four killed in traffic accidents

KARACHI : Four people died in separate road traffic accidents in parts of the city on Saturday.

Two youths were killed and another wounded during a collision between two trailer trucks on Kathore Mor within the limits of the Gadap City police station.

Police said the casualties were shifted to a hospital where the deceased persons were identified as 18-year-old Waheed and 22-year-old Sajjad Khan and the injured person as Shami.

The victims included a driver and cleaners and the accident took place when another speedy trailer hit their trailer from the backside. Police said the injured person’s condition was also critical. A case has been registered.

In another incident, a man was killed in a road accident on Korangi Road within the limits of the Defence police station. The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He is yet to be identified and investigations are under way.