Robbers snatch Rs 19m from businessman

LAHORE : Two masked robbers snatched Rs 19 million from a businessman in Garhi Shahu area on Saturday.

The victim Matiullah along with his brother was on his way to Sultanpura from Hall Road when two robbers intercepted them, snatched Rs 19 million at gunpoint and rode away from the scene. Earlier on January 28, a major incident took place in Shahbaz Sharif's neighborhood in Model Town in which four dacoits looted jewelery worth Rs 11 million and Rs 28 lakh from Dr Irfan's house. On January 22, Rs 1.76 crore was looted from Haroon's house in Model Town. Police have not yet been able to trace the culprits.