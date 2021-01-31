Vaccination centre set up

Islamabad : The Federal Government Polyclinic has become the first hospital in Islamabad to have developed a coronavirus vaccination centre for frontline workers.

The centre will become functional in the first week of February 2021, says the spokesperson for Polyclinic. He said the hospital had also developed the typhoid conjugated vaccination centre, where the children aged from nine months to 15 years will be vaccinated from February 1 to February 13 between 9 am and 4 pm.