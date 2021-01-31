close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2021

Vaccination centre set up

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2021

Islamabad : The Federal Government Polyclinic has become the first hospital in Islamabad to have developed a coronavirus vaccination centre for frontline workers.

The centre will become functional in the first week of February 2021, says the spokesperson for Polyclinic. He said the hospital had also developed the typhoid conjugated vaccination centre, where the children aged from nine months to 15 years will be vaccinated from February 1 to February 13 between 9 am and 4 pm.

Latest News

More From Lahore