Abducted man found dead

LAHORE : A man, who was abducted from Baja Line Lahore, has been recovered dead from the limits of Ferozwala police on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Syed Idrees Shah, resident of Railway Colony Baja Line. After being abducted from Baja Line, the victim Idrees was killed in a village near Kala Shah Kaku. His body was shifted to morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, Dolphin Squad handed over a ten-year-old lost boy to his heirs on Saturday. Police found the boy Abdul Aziz of Kasur crying on Canal Road. The boy was handed over to his paternal uncle Abdul Ghaffar.

Man killed in road accident: A man lost his life in a road accident on Chandarai Road on Saturday.

Police said that the victim, yet to be identified, was on his way on a bike when a speeding rickshaw hit him, as a result of which he received serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was shifted to morgue.

Two criminals arrested: Shahdara Investigation police arrested two criminals and recovered weapons from their possession.

The accused were identified as Saqib and Abdul Moeez. Meanwhile, Raiwind Investigation police arrested three persons for raping women while committing robberies in houses. The arrested criminals were identified as Waqas, Waqar and Ibrar.