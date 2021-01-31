Session on sustainable development goals

LAHORE : Pakistan Development Alliance Punjab Secretariat HomeNet Pakistan held a provincial consultative process on citizens & provincial government priority framework on SDGs.

The consultation was organised under the banner of Pakistan Development Alliance to review the provincial priority framework on SDGs developed by the Punjab government.

Speaking on the occasion, consultation speaker Ume Laila informed the participants, “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by all Member States of the United Nations in September 2015, provide a visionary roadmap for all countries and stakeholders to strive for a world of sustainable prosperity, social inclusion and equality while at the same time preserving our planet by leaving no one behind.” The consultation was organised to review the provincial priority framework on SDGs in the light of the Citizen Score Card, an exercise and assessment, conducted under SDG’s Citizens Watch Pakistan Programme in 14 districts of Pakistan.

Uzma Kardar, MPA, on the occasion reaffirms that the government is committed to implementing SDGs in spirit. To address the gender-based inequalities, the SDG provincial priority framework would play an effective role, she said.

Imtiaz Fatima, representing persons with disabilities, said implementation is the main hindrance and a challenge for the government.