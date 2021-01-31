PHA plans to further beautify entrance, exit points of city

LAHORE : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planned to further beautify the entrances and exits of the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood and Director General PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi visited various entrance and exit points of the city here on Saturday. Other officers including Director Engineering PHA were present on the occasion.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood instructed PHA officers to further beautify entrances and exits of the city. PHA officials gave detailed presentation about further beautification of the entrances and exits of the provincial capital.

Horticulture works and electric lights will be increased on outer and incoming routes of the Lahore, instructed Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mahmood.

PHA will soon start horticulture and engineering work on internal and external highways of Lahore, said DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi while briefing the CM’s advisor. He said attractive designs will be worked on to enhance the beauty of entrances and exits.