People are talking about

-- the annual furore over the issue of kite flying and why a pastime that is centuries old and is found in all cultures has become such a big problem for law enforcers. People say no matter how many persons are arrested; banned from producing kites etc., kite flying will go on forever since it’s something even the underprivileged can afford and enjoy, so it’s better to find a viable solution like confining it to certain open areas than making it ‘unlawful.’

-- the agitation and mayhem caused by students demanding online examinations and how this trend of violence and putting pressure on the authorities to accede has become the norm. People say online exams are not feasible because unfortunately, cheating is rampant in examinations, so it can be well imagined how much of it will go on at home when websites can be consulted, while the fact that many students do not have access to online classes is also an issue.

-- the inexplicable, violent behaviour of all those persons -- whether rich or less privileged -- who have built shops and residential houses on state and are facing, or have faced, action by the authorities to remove these structures as they are illegal. People say it is certain that these land grabbers have been helped by officials of all departments in return for monetary favours, so it should be determined who is guilty and they should also be ‘nabbed.’

-- the heartening news, especially for women, is that girls who play football have been brought from Chitral to the capital to get training from two international coaches and will hopefully be able to represent Pakistan one day. People say there are many talented girls who excel in different sports and they only need to hone their skills, so it is a good initiative by the concerned department and this facility should be extended to more girls from other areas.

-- how the majority of workers have jobs without the benefit of a pension, making them a ‘burden’ when they retire. People say Pakistan can make revolutionary improvements in the lives of its citizens if it legislates and ensures that every citizen, regardless of the organisation and type of work, receives minimum legal wages; is registered with EOBI and Social Security, while making it legally binding for anyone who employs even a single worker (such as domestic help), to meet these three conditions.

-- the feud between two groups in Muridke that has taken twenty-five lives since it began fifteen years ago and how law enforcers have been unable to stop the violence that began over a minor dispute. People say its mind-boggling that no concrete steps were taken to restrain those who were involved in the initial murder, so both groups have taken the law into their own hands, killing each other whenever the opportunity rises and then so far, getting away with it.

-- the fact that nearly everyone complains about the heaps of garbage in their areas but no one is willing to take the initiative to organise a self-help group that could oversee the hiring of a worker to keep their area clean. People say there are many jobless persons who would be willing to do the work in exchange for an income and it would not be a burden on one household if everyone living along the street contributes their share. – I.H.