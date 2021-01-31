Polyclinic sets up corona vaccination centre

Islamabad : The Federal Government Polyclinic has become the first hospital in Islamabad to have developed a coronavirus vaccination centre for frontline workers.

The centre will become functional in the first week of February 2021, says the spokesperson for Polyclinic.

He said the hospital had also developed the typhoid conjugated vaccination centre, where the children aged from nine months to 15 years will be vaccinated from February 1 to February 13 between 9 am and 4 pm.

According to the spokesperson, both vaccination centres have been developed in two different large halls of the hospital to ensure social distancing.

The arrangements have been supervised by executive director Dr Naila Israr and her dedicated team.