One dies of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 590 while after readjustment of the federal capital’s dashboard, the number of deaths so far caused by the disease from ICT got to 475 from the figure of 476 on Friday.

It is important that to date, a total of 1,065 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in ICT and Rawalpindi district. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that another 91 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from the twin cities taking the tally to 53,766.

As many as 79 new patients were reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 41,255 of which 39,309 got recovery and 475 died of the disease. The number of active cases of the illness from ICT has got to 1471 on Saturday after the recovery of 113 patients in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, another 12 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 12,511 of which 11,667 patients have recovered from the illness. On Saturday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi was 254.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, the number of admitted patients belonging to the district at the healthcare facilities was 22 on Saturday while 232 confirmed patients of the disease were in home isolation.