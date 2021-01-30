Moazzam urges diaspora to get coronavirus jabs

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, has strongly urged the community members to continue to cooperate with the authorities and get themselves and their dependents vaccinated as soon as they receive call from their GPs and health workers.

In a message, he said the vaccine being rolled out expeditiously by the UK authorities affords a silver lining. “It is efficacious and represents a time tested method of preventing a communicable disease caused by pathogens,” he added.

He said: “It is important that you harbour no doubt, and pay no heed to the malicious and misleading information doing the rounds on social media sowing doubts about the vaccination. Indeed, after speaking to health experts and professionals, I am convinced that vaccination is our only and biggest hope for defeating this disease.”

He added: “For many of us, this virus has brought enormous disruption to our lives in the shape of untimely departure of a near and dear one. My thoughts and prayers go out to each and every one of you who has had to bear this loss. In many other ways, the pandemic continues to affect both our personal and professional lives, and test the limits of our fortitude. “By observing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and other instructions issued by the UK authorities, many of us have been able to ensure our own safety and health, as well as that of our families and communities.

“But let me assure you that I and my team at the High Commission and our consulates are fully aware of the difficult situation you are passing through. And we are all there to help and support you and your families in every possible manner.”

The High Commissioner further said Pakistan was also gearing up for mass vaccination, adding a number of vaccines had been approved for use and their roll out was expected shortly.