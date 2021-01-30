Pakistan T20 squad to be named tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief selector Muhammad Wasim will name the Pakistan squad for the T20I series against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (tomorrow).
The two sides will play three T20I matches at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 11, 13 and 14.
This will be the first time the two teams will be in action in the shortest format of the game on Pakistan soil.