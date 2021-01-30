Top-ranked Tai wins crucial game against Thai star Ratchanok

BANGKOK: Top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying won a crucial game Friday against former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, ensuring the Taiwanese star a place in the semi-finals of badminton’s World Tour Finals in Bangkok.

The two players — both celebrated for their graceful style of play — had already met on court last week, with Tai winning a gruelling three-set game.

Deja vu set in Friday as they faced off again, this time with a bruising first 23-25 set that had both players scrambling for game point before Ratchanok pulled through.

But she lost steam, and Tai easily trounced her 21-12, 21-9, in a game that lasted just shy of an hour.

“I tried to calm myself (during the first set), but I made two mistakes in a row and lost the game,” said Tai. “After that though my opponent made more mistakes.” Tai will be playing against South Korean teen prodigy An Se-young in the semi-finals.