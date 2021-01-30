Javeria injured during practice session

LAHORE: Pakistan’s women team’s captain Javeria Khan will miss the first T20I against South Africa on Saturday (today) due to an injury in the index finger of her right hand. In her absence, Aliya Riaz will lead the team.

According to reports, the top-order batter had her finger dislocated during a training session. She was taken to a local hospital for X-rays, which confirmed that she had not sustained a fracture.

She was examined by the team doctor earlier in the day after which the decision to rest her in the first match of the three-T20I series was taken.

The PCB medical panel will continue to monitor Javeria’s progress in the lead-up to the second T20I, which will be played on January 31.