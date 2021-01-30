Ashfaq sizzles as DHA Open Golf tees off

KARACHI: Mohammad Ashfaq of Airmen Golf Club took a healthy three-shot lead in the DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Golf Championship here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Friday.

The seasoned Ashfaq, known among his peers as “Ruusi” fired a stunning round of seven-under par 65 to take the pole position on the leader-board of the three-day championship.

In second place was the relatively lesser-known Muhammad Alam, who carded 68. He was followed by Muhammad Saeed at 70.

Top national golfer, Shabbir Iqbal who last week won the Sindh in emphatic manner, carded 71 and was tied in fourth place along with Moazzam Siddique, Syed Ali Raza, Matloob Ahmed, Muhammad Munir, Waheed Baloch, Akbar Mehrooz, Bilal Hussain and Ahmed Baig.

In the amateurs’ category, DHA’s Hamza Ghani took a slim one shot lead after firing 76. He was followed by Yashal Shah (77), Hamza Shikoh (79), M Irfan (79), M.A Mannan (80) and Ali Mehmood (80).