Pakistan climb to 5th spot in World Test C’ship table

LAHORE: After their victory in first Test, Pakistan have switched places with South Africa in World Test Championship table, released by the ICC.

Pakistan were relentless on the fourth day as they won the first of the two Tests, snuffing out South Africa and chasing down the small target with an intent to dominate.

Pakistan needed just 88 runs to seal victory, which they promptly managed to within two sessions of the day, despite losing their openers. The victory meant they swapped positions with South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship table, moving to No.5.