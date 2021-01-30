It’s a dream come true, says ecstatic Fawad

KARACHI: It was a huge moment for Pakistan’s left-handed batsman Fawad Alam when his team, while riding on his first innings century, sealed a comfortable win over South Africa in the first Test of the two-match Test series here at the National Stadium on Friday.

Fawad, who was playing his first Test in Pakistan and the eighth of his Test career, was also adjudged as man of the match for his excellent batting performance.

And Fawad said it was a dream come true.

“It was my first game on my home soil and hometown. I scored a century and Pakistan won. I also emerged as man of the match. Winning for Pakistan is always a dream,” Fawad told a virtual news conference.

“I pray God Almighty to give me more successes like this in future also,” said Fawad, who hit a gritty 109 when Pakistan were in deep trouble in the first innings on a different track.

Fawad said registering victory was very important.

“We needed a win. It was important. Everyone responded well and the team played well for four days,” he said.

Fawad said there was a marked bowling difference between the two sides.

“Bowling was a major difference and especially spin bowling as Yasir and Nauman bowled brilliantly which turned the game completely in Pakistan’s way. We exploited home conditions and also recovered well in batting in the first innings,” Fawad said.

Fawad, who was limited to domestic cricket for over a decade, said that family’s support plays a key role in a player’s success.

“Its because of the family support and the way my father kept motivating me in those years which helped me,” Fawad said.

“My father, who himself was a cricketer, kept telling me to be positive and wait for the turn. And he used to advise me to prepare to click once you get the opportunity,” Fawad said.