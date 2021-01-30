Babar praises team for recovering from series loss in NZ

KARACHI: Babar Azam was announced as Pakistan Test skipper before the New Zealand tour last year in place of Azhar Ali. However he failed to make his debut as Test captain due to injury, missing both the Tests which New Zealand won to sweep the series. But he was a lucky man to begin his stint as a Test captain on his home soil where his charges downed South Africa by seven wickets on Friday. And Babar feels that the victory was very important.

“As a team the win was very important,” Babar told a virtual news conference.

“In New Zealand our performance was not good and in home conditions we needed to show something positive. I will give credit to the whole team as we did well in every department of the game,” Babar said.

“We lost four quick wickets in the first innings. But Fawad and Azhar played well and that gave confidence to the team. It was an outstanding innings from Fawad,” Babar said.

“The way Faheem Ashraf changed himself was remarkable. In New Zealand too he batted nicely, besides bowling, and here too he played a compact knock. When your players start clicking your team starts growing,” said Babar, who trapped lbw in both the innings without scoring big.

“The conditions were helping the spinners. The wicket was a bit slow as usual and there was some uneven bounce as well,” Babar said.

Responding to a question Babar said that he would also want his side in future to win series abroad.

“Yes this is my mindset,” Babar replied to a question. “At home conditions you get the edge but when your team performs away it gains a lot of confidence,” Babar said.

“But here we have to back our players and no one should be dropped following one or two bad performances. If you do so, the team will build and performance will be produced,” Babar said.

“Look Nauman Ali did an outstanding job. It would be much better if youngsters learn quickly,” Babar said.

“Me as a skipper and coaches interact with the players and give them confidence. We tell them that they should believe in themselves and success will embrace them,” Babar said.

Responding to a question that following New Zealand’s series loss coach Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis were under criticism and that quite unsettled them Babar said he did not think so.

“When I joined the team in Karachi the environment was the same which was in the past and it is still the same,” he said. “It takes time to put a team on a winning track. Ups and downs come but it would be better to absorb this thing as soon as possible,” Babar said.

He advocated that there should be supporting wickets which could help both bowlers and batsmen. “When we go abroad so hosts prepare according to their own situation and here what suits us more we try to utilise that,” Babar said.

He said Rawalpindi’s conditions would be different from Karachi, adding, they would decide the combination for the second Test after going there.

The second Test will begin at the Pindi Stadium from February 4.

He also backed his pacemen Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali.

“Both bowled well. I am satisfied with their performances,” Babar said.

“Hasan showed his intent and Shaheen bowled well. Our fast bowlers restricted the South African batsmen from one end and from the other end spinners took wickets,” Babar said.

“Whenever I hand the ball to Shaheen he always leaves a good impact and gives his hundred percent. And that is why he is doing well in every format,” Babar said.

Asked that fans expect from him big innings in every match Babar said: “Yes fans expect from me that I should perform in every match but every day is not the same. I always try to give my hundred percent,” Babar said.