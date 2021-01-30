US official calls on PTA chairman

close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
Mehtab Haider
January 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Pakistan Affairs Lesslie C Viguerie called on Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa here at the PTA headquarters on Friday. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including opportunities in Pakistan’s fast-growing telecom and ICT sectors, policy and regulatory initiatives, trainings and skill development assistance for PTA, internet governance and challenges posed by harmful online content. The two sides agreed to further expand mutual collaboration for common benefits.

