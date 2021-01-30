Misconceptions debunked ahead of COVID-19 inoculation

LAHORE: Global experts have called for removing misconceptions about vaccines as Pakistan is set to start administering COVID-19 vaccine to people in a phased manner from the next week.

“As there is a need to debunk the myths and misconceptions surrounding the vaccines, yet at the same time, we must not trivialise it,” says Helen Rees, executive director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, University of Witwatersrand and professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, while speaking at a Journalist Fellows Session titled “COVID vaccines and treatments” in the lead up to the 4th HIV Research for Prevention (HIVR4P // Virtual) convened by the International AIDS Society (IAS).

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), announced launching of a COVID-19 inoculation drive from next week, starting with front-line health workers. The government has prioritised vaccine jabs for high-risk or most vulnerable individuals in a three-phased approach at vaccination centres established across the country. Pakistan has so far approved three coronavirus vaccines —Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned firm China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm) and Russian-developed Sputnik V. China pledged to donate 500,000 doses of SinoPharm vaccine to Pakistan.

The availability of free-of-cost COVID-19 vaccine seems to have been assured for Pakistan as a global groundbreaking initiative led by the World Health Organization, known as Covax, plans to procure and distribute 1.3 billion doses, once licensed and approved, to 92 lower-income economies. Pakistan, the fifth biggest country in terms of the population, faces a huge challenge to immunise a population of over 220 million people against novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV2, despite the availability of a consortium of vaccine platforms.

As the country gears up to administer vaccine shots, a misinformation campaign on mythical hazards has been doing the rounds on social media. Citing some conspiracy theories, Helen Rees says some people are circulating information on how COVID-19 vaccines will have long-term or even fatal side effects. Some say the vaccines affect fertility and others claim it to be a way to insert a microchip in the body for distance-monitoring, and the list is too long, often, without any scientific proof. “As people really believe in what they say, we must not trivialise and call it all rubbish rather we should take it at face value and be honest in our responses,” says Helen Rees, whose advice is particularly relevant to Pakistan, which alongside Afghanistan, is still polio endemic due to misconceptions among anti-vaxxers surrounding anti-polio vaccine when the rest of the world has eliminated the crippling virus a long time ago.

Professor of Clinical Investigation and senior physician at The Rockefeller University, New York, US, Sara Schlesinger explained that COVID-19 had ruffled feathers of all countries but it was nothing short of a scientific miracle to develop a 95 percent efficacious vaccine in less than a year. Prof Schlesinger said none of the vaccines completely shuts down a virus when encountered after the vaccine. “That is a challenge with an HIV vaccine because of the pathogens peculiar to HIV,” she said.

While asserting none of the COVID-19 vaccines causes the disease itself among the recipient, she said, it is completely possible for a vaccinated person to acquire COVID-19 before fully inducing an immune response. “Until the six weeks after the first shot, the person is still vulnerable. Understanding those kinetics is very important; it does not mean the vaccine caused the infection, it means the person remained vulnerable,” she explained.

Professor of Mucosal Infection and Immunity at Imperial College, London, Robin Shattock said that although all vaccine trials were meant to protect from disease, yet some trials looked at PCR from the perspective whether one was asymptomatic or not. Hence, he says, currently we have no information on the ability of trials to prevent transmission.

Director of United States-based National Programs for the Black AIDS Institute, Rob Newells, while pointing out a clear difference between engagement of the community around COVID-19 and HIV research, said the distrust in healthcare systems as well as the governments’ responses had been a biggest barrier in eliciting a positive and united response from the public in the pandemic. “Therefore, the job of those involved in COVID-19 and HIV science is to educate people to enable them make informed decisions. And, the simplest way is to tell people that vaccine won’t kill but COVID-19 can,” he mentioned.