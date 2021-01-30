PML-Q meeting discusses LB polls

LAHORE: A PML-Q organizational meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-Q President and former prime minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi here on Friday. Former federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, MPA Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Moosa Elahi, Sabahat Elahi, former MPA Khalid Asghar Ghural, Dr Zain Ali Bhatti, Senior Vice-President Ch Saeed Ahmad Kandwana and General Secretary Gujrat Atif Azmat were present in the meeting. Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi issued directions to the leaders of District Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala regarding local bodies elections and the party’s reorganization. Shujat said the PML-Q is people’s spokesman party. “To highlight people’s problems at every forum is our responsibility. Measures for elimination of price hike, unemployment and provision of basic facilities to people have become inevitable,” he said. Parvez said that in the coming local bodies elections, the PML-Q will participate from all over Punjab.