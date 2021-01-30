ATC awards life imprisonment to rape-cum-murder accused

BAHAWALPUR: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Bahawalpur Special Judge Nasir Hussain Friday awarded five times life imprisonment to an accused involved in a rape-cum-murder case.

According to the prosecution, Azhar Maachi of Tagga Balochan of district Bahawalnagar raped a seven-year-old girl and later murdered her. The court also imposed Rs 2,000,000 fine and ordered the convict him to pay Rs 1,000,000 to the heirs of the girl as compensation. The court ordered in case of non-payment of fine the convict would face more two-and-a-half years imprisonment.

TWO INJURED IN HOUSE FIRE: Two people were hurt in a house fire in Millat Colony, Bahawalpur on Friday. According to Rescue-1122, the fire erupted due to gas leakage in a house and Imran, 46, and Shoaib, 28, suffered burns. The injured were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

MOOT ON CREATING HARASSMENT FREE ATMOSPHERE: A panel discussion was organised on ‘How to create a harassment-free workplace in institutions of higher learning’ at Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Friday. The discussion was joined by high profile panelists. Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti, chairperson of the anti-harassment committee at the IUB, was the focal person and moderator of the discussion.

Initiating the discussion, she said at the IUB the committee to deal with cases of harassment of women at workplace is working to eliminate the gender-based violence and maintain equality in the campus.