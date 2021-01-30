RIUJ greets new office-bearers of RISJA

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) President Amir Sajjad Syed, Acting Secretary Tariq Ali Virk and Finance Secretary Hanifur Rahman have congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA), says a press release. Those elected include Shakir Abbasi, President, Wafa Abbas and Noman Maqsood Vice Presidents, Shah Khalid, Secretary, Rizwan Ahmad Dhilon, Finance Secretary and Arslan Shirazi. The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists leaders hoped that the newly-elected office-bearers would perform their duties in best way and play role for the solution of issues faced by sports journalists.