Restriction on pressers at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has restricted press conferences in the precincts of Parliament Lodges. A notification stated that the deputy speaker National Assembly had directed that holding

of press conferences/media talks on the premises of Parliament lodges being residential area caused disturbance to the families of parliamentarians. The decision has been taken in view of probability of security threat and security of parliamentarians. According to the notification, issued by the Notifications Director CDA, Parliament lodges and DSP police parliament lodges have been asked to enforce the decision.