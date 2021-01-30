PML-N seeks NA debate on TI report

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Friday submitted an adjournment motion to the National Assembly Secretariat seeking debate on the Transparency International (TI) report that revealed increasing corruption in the country.

“The proceedings of the House may be adjourned to discuss the unprecedented increase of corruption as revealed by the TI report titled ‘Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020,’’ says the motion. It said CPI 2020 for Pakistan had increased from 117 to 124 which meant seven points increase in corruption causing damage to integrity and perception of the country. The adjournment motion bears signatures of PML-N parliamentarians Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Romina Khursheed.