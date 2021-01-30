Bakhtawar weds Dubai businessman

KARACHI: The eldest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari got married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry in a festive occasion blending modernity with tradition on Friday.

The ceremony to solemnize the Nikah was held at Bilawal House in Karachi. The Nikah was solemnised by the spiritual and religious personality belonging to Thatta Al-Haj Ghulam Mohammad Soho.

The Nikah was attended by former President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Younas Choudhry, and people close to the two families.

The formal wedding ceremony of Bakhtawar will be held on Saturday (today). In one of the pictures, Bakhtwar is seen signing the Nikah documents in a traditional 'Rasm' with a overstretched delicate dupatta adding to the glamour and shimmery magic of the bridal attire.

Bakhtwar was wearing a beige and gold embellished traditional dress with subtle touch of contemporary. She also held on to a contrasting clutch (purse) with gold work too. The ravishing bride wore a chunky ring on her elegantly manicured hands adorned with henna and French manicured nails.

The pictures show a proud and beaming Bilawal sitting with his sister signing the documents. Later he is seen sitting the groom Mahmood Choudhry. The groom is wearing a minimalist off white Sherwani on a crisp white Kurta with a complimenting white traditional ‘Kullah.’

The Rukhsati was traditionally set with Bilawal holding Holy Quran over his sister. It was a blend of tradition and ritual. The ceremony was an intimate friends and family affair. Some of the noteworthy participants of the event included aunts Sanam Bhutto, Faryal Talpur, Dr Asim Hussain, Anwer Majeed, Sherry Rehman, Shazia Marri. The dinner comprised delectable and aromatic Chicken Tikka, succulent Malai Boti, smoky Dhaga Kebab, intense and spicy Kata kat, and other tantalizing items. Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto received the guests.

In his tweet the PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari described the occasion as “happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together . Masha'Allah!

The Bilawal House has already announced that a limited number of guests would attend the events related to the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in view of standard operating procedures in place against the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement issued by the Bilawal House acknowledged that a number of dignitaries were not invited to the events of Bakhtawar’ marriage.

The wedding events, according to the handout would later be held separately in Islamabad, Lahore, and Larkana to grant opportunity to the relevant dignitaries, well-wishers, and people belonging to Pakistan Peoples’ Party to become part of the festivities.

Meanwhile, the PPP District South, Karachi has announced to celebrate Bakhtawar’s wedding ceremony of Bhutto at Kakri Ground of Lyari on Saturday (today) 7 pm. Kakri Ground is the venue where a public reception was held for late Benazir Bhutto’s marriage with Asif Ali Zardari on 18th December, 1987.