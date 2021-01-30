FIR registered against PPP MPA for occupying forest land

SUKKUR: An FIR was lodged against PPP MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri, ex-PPP MPA Bahadur Dahri and others for illegally occupying forest land in Nawabshah.

The Forest Officer Muhammed Esa Chandio registered an FIR against PPP MPA Khan Muhammed Dahari, ex-PPP MPA Bahadur Dahari, Imtiaz Dahari, Nazir Buriro, Anwar Dahari and others. According to the FIR the Daharis had illegally occupied forest land in Nawabshah and were using it for sugarcane cultivation earning millions of rupees unlawfully.

After some time when Forest Officer Esa Chandio and members of his staff went to get the government land vacated, the PPP MPA and his goons thrashed and humiliated them. However despite registration of FIR against the MPA and other co accused, the police have not arrested any of them.