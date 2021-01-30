Four deaths, another 112 Covid-19 cases from twin cities

Islamabad: As many as four more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 476 though no death was reported from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 589 patients have already lost their lives due to the illness since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

It is important that as many as 1065 deaths have so far been reported from the twin cities out of a total of 11,560 deaths caused by the virus all across Pakistan. On Friday, the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region has reached 53,675 after confirmation of another 112 cases from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 541,031 patients have been reported from Pakistan.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that another 100 cases have been reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking tally from the federal capital to 41,176 of which 39196 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases from ICT was 1,504 on Friday. From Rawalpindi, ano her 12 patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking total number of patients so far reported from Rawalpindi to 12,499 of which 11,645 patients have recovered.

Out of 265 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district recorded on Friday, only 16 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 249 patients were in isolation at their homes according to district health department Rawalpindi.