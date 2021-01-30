Opposition will raise question of ‘bidding’ for Senate seats

ISLAMABAD: The opposition will raise the question over so-called “bidding” for berths in the Senate in the wake of upcoming Upper House elections, next week when the two houses meet.

The question has arisen from the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who claimed in Sahiwal on Friday that he knew which leader was making the investments and offering money for the purpose. The opposition has already submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly over the Transparency International report that indicated rise in corruption in Pakistan in the last two years. Now the opposition will also agitate on the question of use of money in the upcoming Senate polls as alleged by the prime minister. The adjournment motion seeks to summon the prime minister in the House for offering an explanation over his statement since it is a serious allegation stigmatising democracy.

The opposition stalwarts are of the view that the prime minister has come up with the allegation to influence the presidential reference for open balloting. “If the prime minister has any evidence to prove the allegations then he should take action as the chief executive and make the details public on account of his claims instead of making frivolous statements,” the adjournment motion read.

According to sources in the opposition circles, it has been decided to scrutinise every statement made by the prime minister against his opponents now and then. For the purpose, Parliament would also be fully used and the opposition will compel the prime minister to come to the House to advocate his point of view since he is also leader of the House.

The sources hinted that the united opposition in its Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) heads of parties meeting next week would also discuss the attitude of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar while dealing with the opposition members and a proposal to table vote of no-confidence motion against him besides the prime minister will also be taken up.