Officials urged to redress public complaints

BISHAM: Commissioner Malakand Division Zaheerul Islam on Friday urged the officials during his visit to Shangla district to redress the grievances of the people on a priority basis. He was speaking at a ‘Khuli Katchehry’ during his visit to the remote Shangla district.

He heard the complaints of the people about the government departments, including Communications and Works, Education and Health. The people complained to the commissioner that the anti-rabies was not available at the hospital in Bisham and its solar system was also out of order.

The commissioner also received a complaint about a water supply scheme which was left incomplete. The officials ordered the relevant authorities to solve the problems and mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Meanwhile, the commissioner presided over a meeting in Swat to examine low gas pressure and supply of gas to CNG stations in Swat. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand Anwarul Haq, SNGPL Swat in-charge Mirwais Jawad and other officials including CNG Stations Association representatives.

The reasons for low gas pressure and the situation of gas supply in CNG stations were discussed in detail at the meeting. The commissioner issued orders to SNGPL officials to resolve gas low pressure in Swat on a permanent basis through a comprehensive plan. On the occasion, SNGPL officials apprised the commissioner of the progress made in resolving the gas low pressure issue and other measures.