Work on DHQ Torghar incomplete due to lack of funds

MANSEHRA: The people of Torghar district are without healthcare services as the construction work on the 210-bed District Headquarters Hospital, which was scheduled to be completed in 2021, is suspended for the last many months due to non-release of funds.

“The people of this highly underdeveloped district are still taking their patients to hospitals across Hazara division as the construction work on the only healthcare facility is in doldrums,” Maulana Safiullah, a local prayer leader told reporters in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar on Friday.

Led by Maulana Safiullah a group of locals said that if the construction work on the DHQ hospital, which was suspended last year, was not resumed shortly they would take to the streets and block the Darband-Thakot road to all sort of traffic for the indefinite period. “Our critical patients sometimes die on the way to hospitals in Mansehra and Abbottabad and rest of the Hazara divisions,” said Maulana Safiullah.

The local prayer leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had performed the groundbreaking of that health facility in 2018 with Rs550 million funds but could only release Rs11 million.

Another local, Haseeb Khan said that the contractor concerned had left the construction work incomplete as the government didn’t pay him even for the work he had already done so far. He said that Torghar, erstwhile a tribal territory, was given the status of a settled district in the 2011 through a presidential order but people were still without the health, education and other facilities.