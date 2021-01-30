Supreme Court seeks sealed restaurantsâ€™ report from PFA

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a report from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on statistics of the restaurants it sealed along with the reasons.

Headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, a three-member bench at the Lahore registry was hearing an appeal of a restaurant namely Lung Fung against its sealing by the PFA allegedly without a prior notice.

Representing the appellant, Advocate Irfan Khan Ghaznavi argued that the PFA sealed the restaurant without any lawful authority. He said the law of the PFA did not provide a procedure for unsealing a sealed restaurant. The counsel argued that the officials of the PFA had been involved in misuse of their authority, which had been proved detrimental for business activities.

He asked the court to set aside an order of the Lahore High Court that dismissed the restaurantâ€™s petition against the sealing. He further asked the court to order the PFA to formulate its regulations for sealing and unsealing the food outlets.

Justice Malik directed the PFA to submit record of the restaurants it sealed to date and the reasons for the sealing. PFAâ€™s director general and other officials were also present in the court.