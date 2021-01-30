Saleem Mandviwalla writes to SC: Individual opinion doesn’t represent Parliament on presidential reference

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla has written a letter to the Supreme Court chief justice with regard to a presidential reference filed in the SC, stating that individual opinion did not represent the parliament.

Presumably, he has written a letter to the CJ after the response submitted by the Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker in the Supreme Court on the presidential reference in which they supported the government stance for open ballot for Senate elections.

Mandviwalla confirmed to The News he had written a letter to the SC chief justice. “I have sent a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and stated that individual opinion did not represent the views of the parliament as no views of parliament were taken,” he said.

He said the opinion of the parliament was not sought yet and individual could not be declares as the parliament’s opinion.