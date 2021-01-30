Rs1b deposited in corona fund: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that more than Rs1 billion have been deposited in the corona fund.

"The government is planning to buy corona vaccine from the corona fund," he said while speaking on the floor of Punjab Assembly on Friday. The finance minister said that one-day salary of government servants from grade 1 to 16 was deposited in the corona fund.

Besides, he said, two-day salary of government officials of grade 17 to 19 and three-day salary of grade 20 and above officials was deposited in the corona fund. He was responding to criticism of the government by PML-N MPA Rabia Nusrat.