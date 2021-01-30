‘Federal govt, parties must evolve consensus to reform Senate elections’

ISLAMABAD: The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) cautions against hasty legislation for Senate Election Reforms saying that the federal government and political parties must hold thorough consultations to reach a consensus decision on reforming the Senate election process instead of opting for hasty legislation.

The FAFEN considers it unwise to rush through a constitutional amendments for allowing an open ballot with only a month remaining for fresh elections. “ the federal government should carefully and critically analyze whether or not its existing proposal for amendment in the Constitution’s Articles 59 and 226 brings transparency and curtailing horse-trading and use of money in Senate elections,” it said in a statement on Friday. The electoral watchdog said the proposed constitutional amendments, pending with the National Assembly since October 2020, may not offer a strong deterrence to vote-buying for Senate elections but they may be made more purposeful by including penal provisions against such voting in the relevant anti-defection clauses.

To make the proposed amendments to the Constitution and the Elections Act, 2017 more purposeful, the government and political parties may consider the Senate Committee of the Whole’s recommendations in its 2016 report on the “Mode of Elections of Members of Senate.” The report had recommended reforming the current election method through secret ballot and single transferable vote (STV) by printing the voter’s name on the ballot paper and allowing each party’s parliamentary leader to access the voting records of his or her party’s lawmakers after the results. In case a member is found to have voted against the party’s direction, the report had recommended considering it a ground of defection, suggesting to amend the Constitution’s Article 63A(1)(b). The said report had the support of senators from both sides of the floor however, their opinions differed on whether to opt for indirect elections through an open ballot or consider direct elections and proportional representation.

It is thereby suggested the political parties explore a direct election method for the Senate, which epitomizes the federation of diverse regions and may refer to the spirit of the constitutional scheme of Senate, reflected in the constitution committee’s work. The seats to the political parties in the Senate based on either their seats or votes polled in the last general election for the provincial or National Assembly elections, as the case may be, will ultimately achieve the same purpose as expected from the open balloting proposal. However, such an approach would require synchronizing the frequency of the provincial assemblies and Senate elections, as the current scheme of Senate elections impedes the prompt translation of the people’s will expressed in the general election into establishing order in the state as required in the preamble of the 1973 Constitution. All the previous governments and the present one had public mandates, but they had to live on a bargain for nearly half of their terms because they lacked a majority in the Senate. The elections of the latter were timed differently from general elections.

In such circumstances, the government and opposition parties should not avoid exploring proportional representation if the existing indirect election method through secret and STV is considered to compromise the Senate’s fundamental constitutional design.