RIUJ greets RISJA new office bearers

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) President Amir Sajjad Syed, Acting Secretary Tariq Ali Virk and Finance Secretary Hanifur Rahman have congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA), says a press release.

Those elected include Shakir Abbasi, President, Wafa Abbas and Noman Maqsood Vice Presidents, Shah Khalid, Secretary, Rizwan Ahmad Dhilon, Finance Secretary and Arslan Shirazi. The RIUJ leaders hoped that the newly-elected office-bearers would perform their duties in best way and play role for the solution of issues faced by sports journalists.