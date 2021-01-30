close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2021

PML-Q meeting discusses LB polls

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2021

LAHORE: A PML-Q organizational meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-Q President and former prime minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi here on Friday.

Former federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, MPA Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Moosa Elahi, Sabahat Elahi, former MPA Khalid Asghar Ghural, Dr Zain Ali Bhatti, Senior Vice-President Ch Saeed Ahmad Kandwana and General Secretary Gujrat Atif Azmat were present in the meeting.

Latest News

More From Pakistan