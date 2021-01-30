PML-Q meeting discusses LB polls

LAHORE: A PML-Q organizational meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-Q President and former prime minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi here on Friday.

Former federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, MPA Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Moosa Elahi, Sabahat Elahi, former MPA Khalid Asghar Ghural, Dr Zain Ali Bhatti, Senior Vice-President Ch Saeed Ahmad Kandwana and General Secretary Gujrat Atif Azmat were present in the meeting.