Taliban not honouring commitments: US

WASHINGTON: The Taliban are not meeting the promises they made in the peace agreement with the United States, including reducing violence and cutting ties with Al-Qaeda, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"We are still involved in trying to get a negotiated settlement. The Taliban have not met their commitments," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby said the new administration of President Joe Biden remained committed to the February 2020 peace agreement set in Qatar between the United States and the Afghan insurgent group.

That agreement required the Taliban to halt attacks on US forces, sharply decrease the level of violence in the country, and advance peace talks with the government in Kabul. In return, the United States would steadily reduce its force level in the country, and remove all forces by May 2021.

Kirby said there was "no change" to the US commitments made in the peace deal. However, he said, "The Taliban are not meeting their commitments to reduce violence, and to renounce their ties to Al-Qaeda."

As long as that remains the case, he said, "it´s going to be difficult for anybody at that negotiating table" to stand by their own promises.

"In fact, it would not be the wise course," he added, underling the US commitment to ending the war "in a responsible way."

Kirby said the US Defense Department was comfortable with the current level of 2,500 US troops in the country, down from close to 13,000 a year ago.

It is enough to carry out the main US mission in the country now, to counter the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda forces operating in Afghanistan, he said. But he would not say if the Pentagon would cut troop levels to zero by the May deadline.

Much depends on whether the Taliban and the Afghan government can negotiate a peace settlement, he said. "I would say this to the leaders of the Taliban, that... they make it that much more difficult for final decisions to be made about force presence by their reticence to commit to reasonable, sustainable and credible negotiations at the table," he said.

The Taliban rejected Washington´s accusations that they had not lived up to the promises, claiming the US was ´bombarding civilians´.

"The other side has violated the agreement, almost every day they are violating it," Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman in Qatar, told AFP.

"They are bombarding civilians, houses and villages, and we have informed them from time to time, these are not just violations of the agreement but violations of human rights."

The US military has in recent months carried out air strikes against the Taliban fighters in defence of Afghan forces in some provinces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid added on Twitter that the allegations against the group were "unfounded" and that it was "fully committed" to the agreement.