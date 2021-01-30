Action taken against 263,260 traffic violators in 3 months

PESHAWAR: The traffic police have taken action against 263260 people for various violations during the last three months, officials said on Friday.

“We have been doing our best to ensure safety for drivers on the city roads and action was taken against 1267 drivers for not wearing seatbelts while 89309 bikers were issued tickets for not wearing helmets during the last three months,” chief traffic officer Abbas Majeed Marwat told The News.

The official that 85 per cent motorcyclists were now wearing helmets due to the strict action and awareness campaigns in the provincial capital.

He continued that for the safety of pedestrians more zebra crossing points have been set up while fish bellies were being introduced for smooth flow of traffic as well as to avoid accidents.

“As many as 250 bikers were issued tickets for one wheeling while 1415 people were challanned for using cellphones during driving,” said Abbas Majeed.

The official said the traffic police were doing their best to prevent accidents and save lives as well as ensure smooth flow of traffic on all the roads in Peshawar.

The chief traffic officer said a campaign was also underway against encroachments in many parts of the provincial capital.

Many have appreciated the setting up of zebra crossings on various roads, asking for more on the busy roads of the city where these are needed.

Besides, they asked for more fish bellies on U-Turns as it will not only help save lives but also ensure smooth flow of traffic at these points.