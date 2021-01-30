close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 30, 2021

Obituary

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Wife of Al-Haj Mohammad Mushtaq, an elderly social and religious figure of Hayatabad, passed away after a protracted illness.

Her funeral procession was attended by a large number of people belonging to different walks of life, relatives, family friends, elite from Peshawar, Kohat, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. She was laid to rest in Hayatabad graveyard in Peshawar.

