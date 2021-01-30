Lecturer defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR: A lecturer of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Sumaira Gul, has completed her doctoral degree in Political Science from Qurtuba University, Peshawar by successfully defending her thesis.

The topic of her dissertation was “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dispute Resolution Council: Analysis of Role in Conflict Resolution.” Her thesis was supervised by Prof Dr Fakhr Ul Islam, director Pakistan Studies Centre, University of Peshawar, and evaluated by the Prof Dr Manzoor Khan Afridi, chairman Department of Politics and International Relations, International Islamic University, Islamabad.