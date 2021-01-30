Official calls for ensuring job quota for disabled people

CHARSADDA: Deputy Commissioner Adeel Shah said on Friday that the job quota of disabled people should be ensured in all government departments.

Speaking at a public forum arranged for disabled people, he said that special tracks have been established in almost all government offices so that disabled persons can visit the premises.

On the occasion, the persons with disabilities raised their problems. The deputy commissioner said that everyone should support the disabled people as they are part of society.

He said more than 14000 disabled people had been registered with the social welfare department so far. He asked government officials to solve the problems being faced by disabled people.